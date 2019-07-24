A 49-year-old man has drowned in a west-central Minnesota lake, authorities said.

A distraught caller to 911 notified the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday afternoon that the man was submerged in Lake Burgen, located roughly 4 miles southeast of Alexandria.

A county dive team recovered the man’s body about 50 feet from shore and in 10 feet of water, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the man was from nearby Lowry but have yet to release his identity.