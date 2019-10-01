LONDON — Police in London have detained a man near the Houses of Parliament after he doused himself in what appeared to be flammable liquid.
The Metropolitan Police say in a tweet Tuesday that the man was detained in Parliament Square at 10:45 a.m. (0945 GMT). No injuries were reported and London Ambulance Service personnel were at the scene.
The man is currently being assessed by paramedics.
