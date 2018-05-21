STUART, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials say a man they found in possession of two gopher tortoises, said he didn't want to keep them as pets — he planned to eat them.
Martin County Sheriff's officials said they found 28-year-old Robert Lane digging into the ground Sunday pulling out gopher tortoises at Seabranch Preserve State Park.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Lane had just pulled out a male and female and was looking for more. He told authorities he planned to go home and eat them.
Gopher tortoises are a federally protected threatened species. They dig deep burrows for shelter.
The Sun Sentinel reports that Lane could face charges related to poaching on state property.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Despite Spotify change, R. Kelly's streams still intact
Streaming numbers for R. Kelly have remained intact a week after Spotify announced it had removed the R&B singer's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.
Variety
Oregon high school faces hearing for anti-gay discrimination
An openly gay couple was walking in their Oregon high school parking lot when the principal's son drove up, veered away at the last second and shouted an anti-gay slur at the two girls. In class, a teacher equated same-sex marriage with bestiality.
National
Tennessee Gov.: Sanctuary bill to become law sans signature
Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam allowed a push against sanctuary cities to become law without his signature on Monday after complaining that it has stirred up irrational fear on both sides.
National
The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
After a year spent carefully cultivating two princes from the Arabian Peninsula, Elliott Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump, thought he was finally close to nailing more than $1 billion in business.
Variety
Man admits taking funeral GoFundMe money to buy car
A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to taking money from a GoFundMe account that was set up to pay for funeral expenses for a woman who was killed, and then using it to buy a car.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.