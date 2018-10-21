MARQUETTE, Wis. — A man has died after his duck-hunting boat capsized in high winds on the Fox River.
The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says authorities searched for the 52-year-old Princeton man near Puckaway Lake in the Town of Marquette and found his body in the water around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the man was duck hunting with a Berlin man and a dog when high winds overturned the boat and threw the men into the water.
The Berlin man made it to shore with the dog and called 911.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reports the sheriff's office will release the victim's name after notifying family members.
