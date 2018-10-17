WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man has died in an apartment fire in West St. Paul.
Firefighters were called just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke at Colonial Court Apartments. Firefighters found a fire in a third-floor apartment.
Firefighters found a man unresponsive in the apartment and took him outside. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and later pronounced dead. His name was not released.
Assistant Chief Mark Erickson of the South Metro Fire Department tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press the fire was contained to one apartment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
