SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say a man has died after displaying a gun while deputies were trying to take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the man's death Thursday in Sevier County. The TBI said in a news release that deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Office went to the location in the Seymour community to try to arrest the man. He was identified as 42-year-old Norman Lowell Vandergriff of Knoxville.

The release said the man reportedly wouldn't comply with verbal commands, began resisting and displayed a gun, resulting in deputies firing shots at a vehicle the man was in. The agency said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.