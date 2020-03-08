ANTIGO, Wis. — A 61-year-old man has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Officers from the Langlade County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Township of Upham near Typner Lake Road. Authorities said the victim was operating a snowmobile alone and died at the scene.
Authorities are withholding the name of the victim until his family is notified.
