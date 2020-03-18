A 43-year-old man died Tuesday night when he crashed the car he was driving in the northern Anoka County city of Oak Grove.
Gary J. Schmidt, of Minneapolis, was driving in the 4000 block of NE. Viking Boulevard about 8:40 p.m. when his Toyota Scion was spotted swerving before it drifted off the road, hit an embankment and went airborne, said Lt. Andy Knotz of the Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was pinned beneath several trees. First responders secured the vehicle to keep it from rolling over as they extricated the driver, Knotz said.
A helicopter was called but lifesaving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful and Schmidt died before he could be transported to a hospital, Knotz said.
