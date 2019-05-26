MAUI, Hawaii — A man has died in Hawaii after a reported shark attack.
Authorities say shark warning signs were being posted in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died Saturday morning.
The signs will remain in place until at least noon Sunday.
The man's name has not been released.
