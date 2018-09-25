STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say a man has died in a fall from a cliff while hiking in state park in northeastern Wisconsin.
Authorities say the 70-year-old Elkhart, Indiana man slipped and fell off a 100-foot drop while hiking with his wife Sunday in Peninsula State Park in Door County.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Door County Sheriff's Office and local fire and police personnel began rescue efforts. A medical helicopter was summoned from Green Bay. Officials say he man was pronounced dead before he was evacuated to a hospital.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
