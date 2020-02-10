A man from Pine City, Minn., died Sunday evening in one-vehicle crash along Interstate 35 north of Pine City.

Donald Anthony Welter, 82, was heading south about 6:50 p.m. when his Chevy Cruze left the road in Mission Creek Township in Pine County and struck a tree, the State Patrol said.

Welter, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where he later died.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

It was not immediately known if alcohol played a role in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.