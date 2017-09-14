One of several people injured inside a business when a suspected drunken driver crashed into the building on the northwest edge of the Twin Cities has died, authorities said Thursday.

Daniel Mark Elliott, 51, of Hamburg, died Wednesday at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

Robert Allen Johnson, 63, of Zimmerman, was arrested and charged Wednesday in Sherburne County District Court with criminal vehicular operation and drunken driving after he drove through a wall of Reliant Systems, located in the 12600 block of Fremont Avenue in Zimmerman, and struck the employees early Monday afternoon.

Johnson, who has two drunken driving convictions on his record, suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was released on $20,000 bail ahead of an Oct. 11 court appearance.

His blood alcohol content at the scene was measured at .103 percent, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to a preliminary breath test administered at the scene by a sheriff’s deputy. Johnson told the deputy he had at least two drinks before leaving the American Legion.

Law enforcement located a near-empty bottle of whiskey in the center console, according to the charges.

Johnson also said the accelerator on his pickup stuck before the crash, according to the criminal complaint. A man inside the building looked inside the truck and saw Johnson’s foot had the gas pedal pushed to the floor, the complaint continued.

After crashing through the wall, the pickup traveled 30 to 40 feet into the equipment inspection business’ building, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Other employees identified as being inside the building and hurt are Kim Ann Mills, 51, of Anoka; Heidi Jo Olerich, 47, of Zimmerman; and Michael Wayne Milano, 44, of Zimmerman.

Mills was in critical condition Wednesday at North Memorial, a hospital spokeswoman said. Milano, also at North Memorial, was in serious condition. Olerich was taken to a hospital in Princeton with noncritical injuries.

An unidentified fifth victim was taken to a hospital by a private party, and was treated and released.