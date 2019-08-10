OXBOW, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a man is dead after a semi pulling a baler sheared his car in half.
Authorities say 38-year-old Christopher Bauer of Puposky, Minnesota, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on a county road south of Oxbow on Friday afternoon when he drove off the road and into a ditch. The car re-entered the road and spun into the path of the semi, which struck the car on the passenger side.
KFGO reports the crash split the car in half and ripped both axles off the truck.
Bauer died at the scene. The truck driver from Kindred was taken to a Fargo hospital with minor injuries.
