CLEVELAND — Authorities say a 75-year-old man competing in the swimming portion of the Cleveland Triathlon was found unconscious in Lake Erie and later died.
WKYC-TV reports USA Triathlon has confirmed the death of Oklahoma native Jim Hix on Saturday morning in Cleveland.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a crew saw Hix floating in the water and tried to revive him onboard a boat. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Hix won the duathlon national championship for his age group last year and has represented the U.S. at international events.
A cause of death hasn't yet been determined.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
President Donald Trump has one word to describe former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman: "Lowlife."
National
Peaceful events, heavy security mark rally anniversary
Charlottesville, Virginia, was marking the anniversary of last summer's white supremacist violence with marches, vigils and other community events that began unfolding peacefully Saturday amid a heavy police presence.
Nation
Crews make progress battling Southern California wildfire
Firefighters made significant progress trying to tamp down a wildfire that threatened homes and has been raging for days south of Los Angeles, officials said Saturday.
National
The Latest: Democratic challenger calls on Collins to quit
The Latest on U.S. Rep. Chris Collins announcing that he will not run for re-election (all times local):
Nation
Across U.S., school year begins with heightened security
Six months after the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, public schools have embraced expensive and sometimes controversial safety measures.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.