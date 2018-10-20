GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities say man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Brown County Jail in Green Bay.
Police say the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday night in the sally port, an enclosed area where officers drop off suspects to be booked into jail.
No officers were hurt in the incident, which is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.
Police have not identified the officer involved or the person who was killed.
