ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A man is dead after trying to get back on his personal watercraft on a northern Minnesota lake.
The St. Cloud Times reports that the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Lake Vermilion about 30 miles west of Ely.
According to the sheriff's office, a resident saw 58-year-old Darrell Pfannenstein of St. Joseph in the water and struggling to get back on his personal watercraft. Pfannenstein wasn't wearing a life jacket.
The resident offered to help him but Pfannenstein declined. He started walking to shore and fell facedown. Medical personnel who responded to the scene couldn't revive him.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Curious Minnesota
Sorry, but why do Minnesotans say 'ope' all the time?
Have you ever bumped into someone and uttered this phrase? Chances are you're from the Midwest.
Local
Man dies after failing to get back on personal watercraft
A man is dead after trying to get back on his personal watercraft on a northern Minnesota lake.
Local
Great Lakes high water could hurt shipping, industry warns
Opening dams in the East could thwart flooding but hurt shipping in Duluth.
Local
Tech college officials working on Chinese partnership
Officials at Western Technical College in La Crosse are trying to develop a partnership with a Chinese university.
Local
Police searching for Madison apartment invaders
Police in Madison are searching for two men who hit a man in the head with a pistol during an early-morning home invasion.