MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man died this week after being infected with a flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to a Florida beach.
According to news reports, the man became ill shortly after returning from vacation in Destin Beach where he was visiting family for the 4th of July.
Cheryl Wiygul, the man's daughter, says the family discovered that a large sore had developed on her dad's back once they had returned home, as well as red bumps on his arms and legs. The man died on July 7, just 48 hours after his last swim in Florida.
Wiygul added that while her dad didn't have any open cuts or wounds, he did have a compromised immune system due to cancer treatments and that may have put him at greater risk.
