BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — A 74-year-old man has died after he was trapped in a grain bin in south-central Minnesota.

First responders were called after Rodger Slater became trapped in the bin near Belle Plaine on Tuesday afternoon.

Sibley County sheriff's authorities say Slater was inside the bin unloading soybeans when he was engulfed by the soybeans.

Responders cut open a side of the bin and found Slater about an hour after they arrived. The Mankato Free Press reports he was dead at the scene.