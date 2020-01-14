TOWN OF OAKDALE, Wis. — A man has died in a shed fire in Monroe County, according to sheriff's officials.
Dispatchers received a call Monday shortly before noon from a woman who said the shed was on fire and her husband might be inside.
Firefighters arrived and found the structure fully engulfed in flames at the Town of Oakdale property.
They found the body of 49-year-old Richard Siess inside once the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
