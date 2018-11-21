STILLWATER, Minn. — A man is dead after a confrontation with police in Stillwater.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says officers from Stillwater, Bayport and Oak Park Heights responded to a call about 1 a.m. Wednesday involving a suicidal man armed with a knife.

Authorities say one officer fired a gun and another officer discharged a stun gun. They did not immediately say if the man was shot. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been asked to investigate. The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.