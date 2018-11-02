NEW ULM, Minn. — Police say a man has been struck and killed while crossing a road in New Ulm.
The 63-year-old man was hit by an SUV while crossing Highway 68 Thursday about 4:30 p.m. A 48-year-old New Ulm woman was behind the wheel.
The man was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Path to power: House races to watch on election night
The path to power in the House runs through a few dozen districts in Tuesday's election, with Republicans defending their majority and Democrats looking to gain 23 seats they would need to win control.
National
Walker moving to revoke former priests' state licenses
Gov. Scott Walker is suddenly pushing state officials to revoke professional licenses for four former priests defrocked for sexually abusing children after his campaign criticized Democratic challenger Tony Evers for not doing enough to protect students.
National
Sen. Warren joins Baldwin for early voting push
Candidates for governor and U.S. Senate worked to motivate their core supporters on Friday, four days before the election where Gov. Scott Walker was in the fight for his political life and polls showed Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin was poised to win a second term.
National
The Latest: Sen. Warren holds 'Women for Tammy' rally
The Latest on campaigning in Wisconsin (all times local):