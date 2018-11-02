NEW ULM, Minn. — Police say a man has been struck and killed while crossing a road in New Ulm.

The 63-year-old man was hit by an SUV while crossing Highway 68 Thursday about 4:30 p.m. A 48-year-old New Ulm woman was behind the wheel.

The man was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died.