NEW YORK — Police say a man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest by an officer in the Bronx.
New York City Police say officers had been responding to a report of a man with a gun Sunday afternoon when the shooting occurred. The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital.
Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of ringing in their ears.
No details of the incident were immediately released.
