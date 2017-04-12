Police said they intend to reveal more later Wednesday about their search for the driver who ran over a 19-year-old man near a Bloomington intersection in the middle of the day Tuesday and left him in the street unconscious with severe injuries.

The victim, from Richfield, was in critical condition Wednesday at Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries to his head and elsewhere, said Deputy Police Chief Mark Hartley. Police are declining to release the man’s identity.

“This investigation is still fluid,” said Hartley, who added he would have more to say later in the day about what police have learned so far.

In a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon, police said officers were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the area near 79½ Street and Stevens Avenue S. “regarding a subject lying unconscious in the street.”

The location is just southeast of Interstate 494 and Nicollet Avenue, a bustling area with hotels, retail outlets and also a public park and several blocks of single-family homes.

The officers saw the man had “significant injuries to his head and lower body,” the statement continued, that appeared to be “consistent with being hit by a car.”

Anyone with information about the suspected hit-and-run crash is encouraged to call police at 952-563-4900.