GULFPORT, Miss. — A man has been arrested after he drove his pickup truck into a courthouse in Mississippi.
News outlets reported that the Gulfport Police Department said in a news release that 28-year-old Keith Cavalier told officers he intentionally crashed into the Harrison County Courthouse early Saturday because it was the best way to let them know his drug paraphernalia had been stolen.
No one was hurt.
Cavalier has been charged with driving under the influence and malicious mischief because of damage to the building. The Gulfport man is being held in the county jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
County offices were closed Monday for Veterans Day.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Photo prompts calls for Holocaust education
The Latest on the photo of Baraboo High School boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute (all times local):
National
Incoming House members prep for do's and don'ts on the Hill
Don't hire someone you can't fire, like the son of a campaign donor or the child of the mayor. No matter what you may have said during the campaign about changing Congress, hire enough Hill veterans to make the office run smoothly. And make sure the person answering the phone sounds like folks from back home.
National
Photographer: Wisconsin boys' Nazi salute photo was innocent
The photographer who took a picture of boys from Baraboo High School giving what appears to be a Nazi salute says he simply asked the students to wave goodbye to their parents.
National
Trump suggests France would have been defeated without US
President Donald Trump is suggesting France would have been vanquished in both world wars if not for the U.S.
National
Man crashes pickup truck into Mississippi courthouse
A man has been arrested after he drove his pickup truck into a courthouse in Mississippi.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.