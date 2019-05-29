A onetime Woodbury school bus aide has admitted to fatally slashing his wife’s throat the night before he was due in court for his trial on charges that he molested several preschool riders.

Harvey T. Kneifl, 72, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court to second-degree intentional murder for killing Julie Kneifl, 72, on Jan. 30 in the St. Therese senior facility where they lived.

Kneifl explained to police the next day that his wife had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for four years and “stated that he killed her out of mercy and that he was just helping her along,” read the criminal complaint.

Judge Tad Jude sentenced Kneifl to a term of more than 30 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Kneifl will serve the first 20-plus years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Given Kneifl’s age, it’s uncertain whether he will live long enough to serve his prison time.

Kneifl remains jailed ahead of sentencing June 5 in his sex molestation case. He was convicted on three of 10 criminal sexual conduct counts for touching girls between their legs on a school bus while working as a South Washington County School District bus assistant on a Woodbury route traveled by pre-K children, many of them with special needs.

Two days before her death, Julie Kneifl accompanied her husband to court for the start of his molestation case.

Police discovered the murder scene after Harvey Kneifl failed to show up for closing arguments in his molestation trial. He was in the shower and suffering from self-inflicted injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Kneifl said he cut his wife’s throat and put her in the bathtub. Kneifl cleaned up the scene after she died and placed a blanket over her body, the complaint said. He went into another bathroom in the home and sliced his own neck with the same knife.