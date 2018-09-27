MENOMONIE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy in 2016 has been convicted by a jury.

Rusk County jurors found 45-year-old Doug Nitek fatally shot Dan Glaze after the deputy drove his squad car near Nitek's vehicle to investigate why he was parked in the middle of a field in the Town of Willard. Glaze died of a gunshot wound to the head. When dispatchers couldn't reach Glaze, backup officers arrived and were met by gunfire from Nitek.

A conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries the possibility of life in prison. Nitek was also convicted Tuesday of two counts of criminal damage to property and one count each of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The deputy's wife hugged family and friends after the verdict and expressed gratitude for everyone who worked to convict Nitek.