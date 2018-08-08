PONTIAC, Mich. — A Detroit-area man who nearly 20 years ago was the youngest person in U.S. history to be convicted of murder has been charged with indecent exposure.

The Oakland County prosecutor's office authorized a warrant against 32-year-old Nathaniel Abraham on Tuesday.

Authorities say a 46-year-old woman told sheriff's deputies that a man who asked for coffee and offered to cut the grass at her Pontiac home had his shorts pulled down. Deputies later arrested the man and identified him as Abraham.

Abraham was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1999 for shooting a stranger in Pontiac in 1997 when he was 11. He was released from state supervision in 2007, but pleaded guilty in 2008 in a drug case.

Abraham was not on the Oakland County Jail's online inmate list Tuesday.