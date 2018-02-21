MINNEAPOLIS — A suburban Minneapolis man accused in a fatal shooting at a park-and-ride ramp with a police officer's gun has been found guilty of first- and second-degree murder.
Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Russ was shot in the head last March at the Minnetonka parking ramp off Interstate 394 as the two men were changing a flat tire.
Authorities say 26-year-old Marcus Hallmark, of Columbia Heights, used a gun he stole from a police officer's home in Farmington to kill Russ whose girlfriend was Hallmark's sister. A jury convicted Hallmark Tuesday.
