PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of strangling a model in one of Philadelphia's affluent suburbs has been convicted of murder.

Jonathan Harris told reporters that he believed "justice was served" as he was led out of the courtroom late Thursday. The verdict carries a mandatory life sentence.

The 31-year-old Johnstown man was also found guilty of kidnapping, possession of an instrument of a crime and strangulation. The jury deliberated for nearly six hours before reaching its verdict.

Officials have said Christina Carlin-Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met 31-year-old Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. Carlin-Kraft's body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening.

Carlin-Kraft's modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.