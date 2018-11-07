CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of photographer who was caught in gunfire related to a gang rivalry.

A Cook County jury found Eric Vaughn guilty Tuesday in the death of Wil Lewis, a 28-year-old man who was gunned down on July 12, 2014 while at a bus stop.

Prosecutors alleged Lewis was blocks from his home in Chicago's Roger's Park neighborhood when Vaughn and two teenagers drove by and spotted a rival gang member. That is when Vaughn took a gun from the car's center console, handed it to the teens and ordered them to shoot the rival.

Authorities say the intended victim was unhurt, but Lewis was struck in the back. Police arrested Vaughn as he tried to run from the scene. The teens were arrested later in Wisconsin.

The intended victim, Shaquon Thomas, who survived a previous shooting that left a bystander dead, was shot to death in 2016.