ST. LOUIS — A businessman accused of bribery as part of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's pay-to-play scheme is set to plead guilty.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis announced the guilty plea hearing Tuesday for John Rallo. Rallo's attorney, John Rogers, confirmed Rallo will plead guilty but declined further comment.

Rallo was indicted for bribery days after Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty on May 3 to federal charges for directing county contracts to campaign donors. The indictment cited businesses operated by Rallo.

Stenger's former chief of staff and the woman he appointed to head the county's economic development partnership also have pleaded guilty in connection with the case. Stenger is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.