METHUEN, Mass. — Perhaps they ran out of Boston Kremes.
A man accused of climbing into the drive-thru window of a Massachusetts Dunkin' Donuts and then promptly climbing right back out has been apprehended.
Police say they responded to a security alarm at a shop in Methuen on Sunday morning and saw video surveillance footage showing a man pushing the drive-thru window open and climbing into the store. He immediately turned and left out the window.
Officials arrested the man Sunday evening but not identified him.
In a Facebook post that included the security footage , police did not say if the man stole anything from the Dunkin' Donuts, or if he has any affiliation with the store.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Lava flow stops after covering 2 wells at geothermal plant
Lava from the Kilauea volcano oozed over two wells at a geothermal power plant on Hawaii's Big Island, but county officials say the flow has stopped.
National
APNewsBreak: Mom thanks Venezuela leader for son's freedom
The 4:30 a.m. phone call that woke up Laurie and Jason Holt last Friday at their Salt Lake City home was the one they had been anxiously anticipating for two long years.
National
Oregon recreational pot growers scale back to match demand
State regulators say Oregon produced enough recreational cannabis last year to supply every adult resident with more than 5 ounces (140 grams) of legal marijuana.
Variety
Alberto after landfall: Threat of heavy rains, flooding
Subtropical Storm Alberto rumbled inland Monday after its Memorial Day strike on the U.S. Gulf Coast, driving holiday weekend beachgoers away as heavy rains began…
Nation
Man climbs into Dunkin' Donuts window, immediately leaves
Perhaps they ran out of Boston Kremes.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.