DELTONA, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man has been charged with making death threats against the mother of a Purdue University superfan and cancer activist who died last week.
A Volusia County Sheriff's Office news release says 39-year-old John Matthew Pinkham was arrested Monday at a Deltona, Florida, home and charged with making written threats to kill or injure.
Detectives say Pinkham made multiple posts using an alias on 20-year-old Tyler Trent's Facebook page after news of the former Purdue student's death. Authorities say the posts included threats of violence at a vigil scheduled for this week at the West Lafayette, Indiana, school.
Trent's battle with bone cancer drew national attention and helped raise more than $100,000 for cancer research.
Pinkham was being held on $10,000 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
