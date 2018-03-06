NEWFIELD, Maine — Police say a man in Maine threatened his daughter and her boyfriend with an AR-15 assault-style weapon during a dispute.
They say a caller told them her father was arguing with her and her boyfriend Monday when he made the threat with the semi-automatic rifle. The caller, boyfriend and the caller's children fled the home.
Fifty-one-year-old Grant Lane has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Police say he was cooperative when he was detained and arrested.
Lane is scheduled to appear in court in Alfred on April 7. It was unclear on Tuesday if he had hired an attorney.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
Mayor Megan Barry, a one-time rising star in the Democratic Party with big plans to remake Nashville, resigned Tuesday after pleading guilty to cheating the city out of thousands of dollars to carry on an affair with her bodyguard.
National
Trump economic aide Cohn departs after trade disagreement
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy, the latest in a string of high-level departures from the West Wing.
National
Nunberg gathering documents and emails as requested
One day after loudly and publicly vowing to defy a subpoena, a former Trump campaign aide spent Tuesday digging through his email and compiling documents requested by special counsel Robert Mueller.
National
The Latest: Panel investigating Greitens to meet privately
The Latest on allegations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
Local
Dayton defends plan to protect drinking water from ag pollution
Measures affecting farmers and fertilizer are likely to trigger a fight at the Legislature.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.