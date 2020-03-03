DULUTH – The accountant charged with stealing nearly a quarter-million dollars from the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce pleaded not guilty to two felony theft by swindle charges on Tuesday.
The charges say Jesse David Frye, 39, took $235,000 from the chamber through his business, Eagle Accounting, between 2017 and 2019 as part of a “criminal enterprise.”
He faces a second felony theft by swindle charge for allegedly taking $120,000 from another client.
The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and up to $100,000 in fines.
His next court date is set for April 13.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
St. Paul's Robert Street Bridge to close for maintenance
The state’s overhaul of Robert Street in St. Paul will begin this summer with the six-week closure of the historic rainbow-arched bridge over the Mississippi…
Local
Tough coronavirus prevention advice: don't touch your face
Not touching your face is one way to help stop the spread of disease. But studies have found that most people subconsciously touch their faces multiple times per hour.
Minneapolis
Analysis: Victims were in vehicles in at least a quarter of Mpls. shootings
A Star Tribune review of hundreds of police records and court documents from 2019 found that 64 of 242 shootings last year involved someone being shot while in a vehicle.
South Metro
BCA: Officers were 'immediately' fired upon before Lakeville suspect was killed
A rifle was recovered from near the 36-year-old man's body, according to the state investigation.
South Metro
Man pleads guilty to Mpls. pistol-whipping, shooting of stranger
Varnell Allen pleaded guilty to shooting Enzo Herrera-Garcia in the chest.