– The accountant charged with stealing nearly a quarter-million dollars from the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce pleaded not guilty to two felony theft by swindle charges on Tuesday.

The charges say Jesse David Frye, 39, took $235,000 from the chamber through his business, Eagle Accounting, between 2017 and 2019 as part of a “criminal enterprise.”

He faces a second felony theft by swindle charge for allegedly taking $120,000 from another client.

The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and up to $100,000 in fines.

His next court date is set for April 13.