A south Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery and sexual assault last fall of a 67-year-old woman after she ducked into an Uptown bus station to warm up.

Minneapolis police on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Elonge Akale charging him in the attack, which allegedly took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 near the Uptown Transit Station. Akale was picked up by police on Tuesday morning and booked into Hennepin County jail, online records show.

Akale, who was 21 at the time of the assault but has since turned 22, had been on investigators’ radar since that night, when police arrested him downtown with a pair of backpacks he had stolen from the victim, according to a criminal complaint. Both the victim and a friend of hers later identified Akale as the woman’s assailant, the complaint said.

Authorities believe Akale approached the woman, who is homeless and had gone inside the bus station, at 2855 Hennepin Av., to warm up on a brisk night. The alleged assault occurred sometime between 1 and 4 a.m.

Police said that he grabbed ahold of two backpacks the woman was clutching, which contained her belongings, and dragged her out of the bus shelter to a nearby wooded area, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him for about an hour. The victim told police that she was so shaken by the experience that she defecated in her pants, adding that she thinks that saved her from being assaulted vaginally, the complaint said.

The woman was later taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries to her ribs and face, and underwent a rape examination.

In a post-arrest interview, Akale told police that he had found the victim’s backpack in the Uptown area, but denied sexually assaulting anyone, according to the complaint.

He has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree robbery, according to the complaint filed in court on Monday.

His initial court date hasn’t been set.