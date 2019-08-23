A Minneapolis man fatally shot a woman outside of a Brooklyn Park mall Wednesday afternoon then fled with her purse, according to charges.

James A. Hill, 31, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent.

The 35-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was shot in the abdomen about 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Gold Key Mall.

According to the criminal complaint: Witnesses told police that the woman was in a hair salon when Hill entered and asked if she remembered him.

The two hugged, and Hill allegedly asked the woman to accompany him outside so he could show her something. Witnesses inside the salon then heard a pop and saw the woman fall to the ground.

Hill fled in an SUV allegedly driven by Deshawn M. Slaughter, 31, who is charged with one count of aiding an offender for her role.

Surveillance cameras at the scene allegedly captured the incident.

Hill was arrested and allegedly told police that he had watched the woman for about 15 minutes before following her into the salon. He allegedly confessed to shooting the woman and taking her purse, and also identified the getaway driver, the complaint said.

The charges did not specify how Hill knew the woman or why he targeted her.