HAMILTON, Ohio — A man accused of killing four family members is due in court to face aggravated murder charges.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gurpreet Singh potentially faces the death penalty if convicted. He was booked into Butler County Jail Friday after his return from Connecticut and is to be arraigned Monday.

His attorney says he is "absolutely not guilty." Attorney Charles H. Rittgers tells WLWT-TV that police interrogated Singh for several hours at the time of the slayings and released him. He was questioned after calling 911 the evening of April 28 to report finding the four "on the ground and bleeding" in a West Chester apartment where he also lived, north of Cincinnati.

Each family member had at least two gunshot wounds in the head. They were Singh's wife, her parents and her aunt.