SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman told police he held her in a South Carolina motel room for about a month.
News outlets reported that Spartanburg police were called to a motel Sunday night where the woman told officers she had been choked, hit, placed in handcuffs and pepper sprayed.
Forty-year-old Ryan Cornelius Sharpe, who was also charged with domestic violence, denied that he had prevented the woman from leaving the motel room.
Sharpe is being held in the Spartanburg County jail. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Smaller companies lead US stocks higher as Turkey fears ease
U.S. stocks are broadly higher Tuesday morning as worries about Turkey's currency crisis stabilized. Retailers and smaller companies are making some of the biggest gains. Global markets have taken two days of losses as investors worried that the country's troubles might spread.
National
Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit
A New York judge cites the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood and says a lawsuit against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein can proceed to trial.
National
Using common social media tactics to subvert US elections
The latest efforts to disrupt the U.S. midterm elections through Facebook manipulation seem to be following a persuasion playbook refined by legitimate companies and organizations — but with a twist.
National
Avenatti discusses policy views as he weighs 2020 bid
Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, offered some details on his policy views Tuesday as he weighs an outsider Democratic bid for the White House.
Variety
Archbishop defends himself ahead of child sex abuse report
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington, says he expects a grand jury report being released Tuesday on the sexual abuse of children by clergy in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses to be critical of his actions as the former longtime bishop of Pittsburgh.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.