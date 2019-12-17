MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is charged with causing severe burns to his girlfriend's 1-year-old child by leaving her in a bathtub with scalding water.
Akeem Saygo is charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm.
A criminal complaint says the girl suffered severe burns to her legs, chest, back and shoulder and underwent surgery. The complaint says Saygo left the child in the bathtub and went downstairs to do laundry on Dec. 10. It says he texted the girl's mother that he did not intentionally harm the child.
Saygo is due in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 23.
