PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police have charged a 24-year-old man with throwing a punch to the head that led to the death of another dog walker.

Matthew Oropeza surrendered to police Thursday. He's charged with involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

Police say 38-year-old Drew Justice and his fiancee were walking their Shih Tzu at Gold Star Park around 9 p.m. Saturday when Justice asked Oropeza not to let his unleashed dog run free.

Police say Oropeza became angry and punched Justice in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the ground.

Justice was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No attorney information is available for Oropeza.