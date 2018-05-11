KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old convicted killer from northwestern Missouri is charged in the death of a Missouri Air National Guard member who was stabbed in what authorities are calling a road rage incident.
Jackson County authorities charged Nicholas Webb, of Pleasant Hill, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday.
Authorities allege he stabbed 23-year-old Cody Harter, of St. Joseph, on Saturday after a confrontation along a highway in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit.
The Kansas City Star reports Webb was convicted of second-degree murder in Jackson County in 1981 and was in and out of prison with parole violations. He was last released from prison in July.
As a member of the Air National Guard, Harter did a tour in Iraq and served in Qatar, and helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.
Harter's funeral is scheduled for Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.