MILWAUKEE — A federal judge ordered the release of a man charged in a mass shooting plot in downtown Milwaukee until his trial next month.
WITI-TV reports that as a condition of this release granted Friday, Samy Hamzeh must have GPS monitoring and be confined to a home until his trial on Aug 21.
Hamzeh was arrested in 2016 on two counts of possessing a machine gun and one count of possessing a silencer, which he bought from undercover FBI agents. Federal prosecutors allege he was planning to kill at least 30 people at a Masonic center to "defend Islam."
Federal public defenders say their client repeatedly protested the informants' proposals and that he only wanted a legal handgun to protect himself.
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Police say 3 killed, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
Three people have been killed and seven others injured following a shooting in New Orleans.
National
Walker: Federal waiver approved for reinsurance program
The federal government has granted Republican Gov. Scott Walker's request to offer a reinsurance program designed to lower premium rates for most people in the individual market in 2019.
National
Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
The civil rights icon is expected to be released Sunday.
National
No mystery to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's gun views
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence "has plagued all of us." Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent crime.
Local
Ely outdoor clothing featured at White House showcase
Susan Schurke was proud that Wintergreen Northern Wear was chosen but also a bit conflicted.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.