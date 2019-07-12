MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin man was convicted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide in the February shooting death of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner.

The jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before finding Jordan Fricke, 27, guilty, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Fricke testified Friday that he believed he heard gunshots at his door and fired an assault-style weapon in self-defense. But Rittner was actually using a battering ram to serve a search warrant on Fricke's home. Fricke and his attorney have said he dropped the gun and surrendered once he realized it was officers.

Prosecutors have said Fricke had to know it was police because they loudly announced their presence.

Fricke said he bought a gun in 2013 for protection, after then-Sheriff David Clarke Jr. told residents to arm themselves because police were slow to respond.

During closing arguments Friday, Fricke's attorney questioned the basis for the search warrant and said that no drugs or illegal guns were found. Attorney Michael Chernin said his client was "scared senseless" and the no-knock warrant caused "chaos" and Fricke couldn't hear police shouts over the sound of his barking dogs.

But Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner said Fricke's girlfriend, who was in the house at the time, said she heard the officers shouting.

WISN-TV reported that Fricke faces a possible life sentence and cried as the verdict was read. He was also convicted of two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one other count.