BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities took a man straight from a rehabilitation center into custody Thursday as they arrested him in the shooting death of a Birmingham police officer last month.

Jeremy Elwin Owens, 31, rode in a wheelchair as he left the treatment center to face charges in the killing of Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

Speaking at a news conference, Police Chief Patrick Smith said Owens was arrested using Carter's handcuffs.

"The whole purpose is delivering justice for the Carter family and also Sgt. Carter," Smith said.

Carter and another officer, Lucas Allums, were shot while investigating a series of late-night car break-ins on Jan. 13. Owens was being charged with capital murder, attempted murder and receiving stolen property, plus gun and drug offenses, authorities said.

Injured in the confrontation with police, Owens was first treated at a hospital and then the rehabilitation center following the shooting. He didn't respond to questions seeking comment, and court records don't show whether he has a defense attorney.

Smith said authorities had built a "very strong case" against Owens but would not discuss details.

Records show Owens pleaded guilty to robbery in 2012 and was sentenced to serve three years in prison. He was released on Jan. 1, 2015.