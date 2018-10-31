MADISON, Wis. — A Stoughton man has been found incompetent to stand trial on charges he fatally stabbed another man last year.

Fifty-year-old Ted Bruno was ordered committed to a state mental hospital on Wednesday. The case against Bruno was suspended.

Bruno is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his roommate, 46-year-old Kim Gaida, in November.

According to the complaint, Gaida was stabbed 10 times. Bruno contends Gaida attacked him first. Police say the two roommates had argued.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports a judge ordered that Bruno be treated for up to a year in a state mental hospital.