DENVER — A Colorado man charged with killing his family and dumping their bodies at an oil worksite taped a video presentation six years ago about saving or abandoning relationships.
A YouTube video posted in April 2012 shows Christopher Watts giving a PowerPoint presentation that he titled "Communication Speech, Relationship Deterioration and Repair."
Watts opens the presentation by saying it is for a course he was taking.
Then he speaks of infidelity possibly with someone at work as one reason relationships fail.
Police in suburban Denver say Watts was having an affair with a co-worker before he was arrested last week in the slayings of his wife, Shanann Watts, and their two children, ages 3 and 4.
He has not entered a plea to murder and other felony charges.
