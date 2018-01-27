MANITOWOC, Wis. — A man accused in the death of a 2-month-old baby in Two Rivers is facing three charges in Manitowoc County Court.
WLUK-TV reports that Matthew Brown-Edwards is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, child abuse and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
His initial court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.
Police say paramedics were called to a Two Rivers home on Jan. 17 on a report of an injured child. The baby was eventually taken to a suburban Milwaukee hospital and died four days later.
Authorities say Brown-Edwards was the boyfriend of the child's mother. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.
