MANITOWOC, Wis. — A man accused in the death of a 2-month-old baby in Two Rivers is facing three charges in Manitowoc County Court.

WLUK-TV reports that Matthew Brown-Edwards is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, child abuse and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

His initial court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.

Police say paramedics were called to a Two Rivers home on Jan. 17 on a report of an injured child. The baby was eventually taken to a suburban Milwaukee hospital and died four days later.

Authorities say Brown-Edwards was the boyfriend of the child's mother. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.