A 20-year-old man imprisoned for robbery and suspected in a St. Paul sexual assault has been newly charged with an ambush street rape in a Minneapolis neighborhood east of Lake of the Isles.

Mika Dalbec, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the August 2015 attack on the 26-year-old woman as she walked along a residential block in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

Dalbec has been imprisoned since August 2016 for two robbery convictions in Ramsey County and also has two cases pending in the same county for allegedly following female victims during the day in St. Paul and attacking them.

In one criminal complaint from last year alleging sexual assault, prosecutors wrote that Dalbec “is known to police as a suspect in several robberies and criminal sexual conduct cases in the St. Paul area” that occurred the first three months of 2016.

A message was left Wednesday with an attorney for Dalbec seeking a response to the allegations in the various cases.

According to charges:

Police were called to the 2500 block of Aldrich Avenue S. about a sexual assault in progress and spotted a crying woman walking toward the officers and pulling up her pants. Nearby on the sidewalk were her shoes, underpants and items from her purse.

A hospital examination revealed evidence of rape, fresh marks on both sides of the woman’s neck and one breast, scrapes all over her body, and bruises on her knees.

A resident told police he awoke to yelling for help, ran outside and saw the woman on the ground and a man standing nearby and then walking away. Another resident said the half-naked woman was screaming that she had been raped.

Police said the woman was with friends at a restaurant downtown that night and chose to walk home alone instead of take a cab.

She said her attacker grabbed her by the neck from behind and pulled onto the grass between two houses. He kept choking her until she passed out. Missing were her wallet, driver’s license, keys and credit cards.

More than 14 months later, a St. Paul man contacted the woman on Facebook and said he had her license and keys. He said he found the items while cleaning out a room he had let to Dalbec, who was in prison by this time.

In a prison interview, Dalbec denied any connection to the rape and robbery. Investigators acquired a DNA sample from Dalbec and determined it was a match with DNA taken from the woman during her sexual assault exam.

In one St. Paul attack, Dalbec was accused of trailing a woman from a light rail train to a Metro Transit bus and to her apartment near Ford Parkway during the day on March 14, 2016. He squeezed his hands around her throat as he groped her sexually and tried to rape her, according to the criminal complaint.

The assault ended when people came upon the scene, the complaint added. Video from the bus and light rail train revealed that Dalbec was the woman’s attacker, according to the charges. Dalbec admitted following the woman and robbing her, but he denied any sexual assault.

The sex assault count against him was dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to robbery in connection with the incident.

Six days earlier, also in St. Paul, Dalbec confronted a 16-year-old girl walking on a path in a wooded area near W. 7th Street, told her she was pretty, put his arms around her, lifted her and grabbed her buttocks, authorities have alleged.

The girl got on a Metro Transit bus with friends, and Dalbec boarded as well. The friends confronted Dalbec, and he denied doing anything wrong, the complaint in that case read. Video from the bus led police to Dalbec. A pretrial hearing is pending in that case.