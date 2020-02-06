HARTFORD, Conn. — A man accused of kidnapping his toddler son in Canada in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Thursday to face an abduction charge.

Allan Mann Jr. was extradited Wednesday after being released from U.S. custody in New York City, a spokeswoman for Toronto police said. He was charged with abduction after arriving in Canada.

Mann on Tuesday finished an 18-month U.S. prison sentence for illegally obtaining government benefits while eluding authorities.

It was not clear whether Mann has an attorney in Toronto who could comment on the abduction case. His attorney in the U.S. declined to comment.

Toronto police say Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in 1987. He fled to the U.S. and obtained fake identities for him and his son, officials say.

Mann was caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018, two years after Toronto police and U.S. marshals launched a new effort to find him. Mann's relatives provided key information, officials said.

Mann pleaded guilty in August to illegally obtaining U.S. government housing benefits during his time eluding authorities. Officials say he also illegally received government medical services.

Mann's son, now in his 30s, grew up believing his mother had died shortly after his birth. Mother and son were reunited shortly after Mann's arrest.